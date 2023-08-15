Moghalu, wife escape death after getting stuck inside elevator abroad

The former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Kingsley Moghalu, and his wife, Maryanne, were reported to have been rescued by emergency officials from an elevator after they became stuck inside it.

Moghalu, an ex-deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and wife were said to have been rescued by emergency officials 30 minutes after they got stuck in it.

The couple, who were access a high-rise building abroad, were left in shock after getting stuck in an elevator and we’re only rescued after many minutes.

The former presidential candidate wife confirmed the development through her social media handle yesterday.

In the short statement accompanied by photos and videos depicting the individuals who came to their aid during the rescue operation, Maryanne disclosed that they were lucky not to have died in the facility.

Maryanne disclosed that she and her husband endured a 30-minute ordeal inside the elevator after it came to a halt between floors.

During this unsettling experience, Maryanne took the opportunity to convey a spiritual message to her followers.

She encouraged them to devote time to reading and praying Psalm 91, a Bible verse that offers solace and reassurance in the face of uncertainties.

According to her, “This morning, @MoghaluKingsley and I were stuck in an elevator for over 30 minutes! The elevator stopped in between floors. I thank God it ended well. This is why you don’t leave home without praying. Ps 91. Never know what is waiting around the corner. Glory to God!”.

