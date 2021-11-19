Mocheddah, husband welcome first child 3yrs after wedding

A Nigerian rapper, Modupe Olateru-Olagbegi popularly called as Mocheddah and her husband Bukunyi, have welcomed their first child three years after their wedding.

Mocheddah described the arrival of the baby as a reward for the sacrifice she had made over the years after her wedding.

The music star announced the arrival of the baby with a photoshoot of her pregnancy bump through her official social media handle on Friday.

She said: “Look at God tho! So happy to be sharing this with you, my loves! I had so many things planned out at the beginning of this journey, but Hyperemesis gravidarum said no! The last couple of months have been the most beautiful and most challenging thing I have ever experienced.

“I can’t wait to share with you my journey thus far. Why am I running out of things to say?! Say a prayer of thanks for me, my loves! I am living my answered prayer” she added.

In 2018, Mocheedah had tied the knot with her long time boyfriend, Bukunyi, a Nigerian entrepreneur and politician. who is a member of the Olagbegi royal family in Owo, a city in Ondo State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

