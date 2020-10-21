Mob sets two police stations ablaze in Lagos

Angry demonstrators on Wednesday have reportedly set two facilities belonging to the Nigeria Police Ablaze in Lagos State, a development said to have been a retaliation attack on protesters seeking police reformation and an end to bad governance.

The facilities attacked and burnt include Igando Divisional Police Station and Makinde Divisional police Station in Oshodi area of the state.

The Guild gathered that trouble started when irate youths allegedly armed with jerricans of petrol walked past Makinde divisional police station and that their moves led to a confrontation with police officers attached to the division.

Upon sensing danger, The Guild learnt, the officers allegedly opened fire and shot sporadically in the air, a development said to have led to commotion while left some of the youths with gunshots wounds.

As the fracas degenerate, the youths were said to have set the station ablaze while personnel at the division were said to have engaged them in a bid to disperse and protect the facility.

It was gathered that the station was put under siege by youths and that hoodlums allegedly engage the officers in gun battle while residents in the area scampered to safety after gunshots rent the air.

According to a source who confided in The Guild, military officers have been deployed to give back up to the police and restore normalcy to the area.

