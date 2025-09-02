Mob set ablaze Benue young man for killing motorcyclist

An unidentified young man has been set ablaze by a mob after being accused of stealing a commercial motorcycle after beating the owner in Makurdi, Benue State capital

An eyewitness narrated that the deceased suspect reportedly attacked a motorcyclist with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds before fleeing with the bike.

His attempt to escape, however, was short-lived as bystanders who witnessed the act quickly mobilised and stopped him from leaving the scene.

The incident occurred on Tuesday along Kashim Ibrahim Way, near the Railway Quarters in Makurdi, Benue State.

Unfortunately, the injured motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital but later died from his wounds, while the suspect, believed to be an ex-convict, was caught, beaten, and burned on the spot.

A resident who was an eyewitness to the incident and spoke on condition of anonymity said, “The rider was just doing his work when he was attacked and stabbed several times.

“People nearby couldn’t hold back their anger after seeing the blood and immediately went after the thief. They caught him, retrieved the motorbike, and lynched him before setting his body on fire.”

Confirming the incident, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, revealed that the deceased suspect had recently regained his freedom from prison.

“The suspect was recently released from prison custody,” Edet said. “However, mob action is unacceptable. The Commissioner of Police has warned against taking the law into one’s own hands. Investigations are already ongoing into the matter.”