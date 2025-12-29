Mob kills three motorcycle thieves in Kano

Three suspected motorcycle thieves were killed by an enraged mob in an attack that also resulted in the destruction of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) outpost in Danmaje, Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State.

Accounts from the NSCDC indicate that the suspects were initially apprehended alive and handed over for formal investigation.

According to the State Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Ibrahim Abdullahi, residents of the Yansango community reportedly apprehended the suspects in an area known for frequent motorcycle theft and took them to the NSCDC outpost.

However, before NSCDC officers could commence preliminary questioning, a large crowd reportedly converged on the outpost from Yansango, Madinawa, Gagarawa, Limawa, Yankatsari, Danmaje and Gurjiya, demanding that the suspects be released to them.

As tensions escalated, the situation deteriorated rapidly. The mob reportedly overpowered officers on duty, forced entry into the facility, set the outpost ablaze and beat the three suspects to death before reinforcements could arrive.

Abdullahi, in a statement issued on Monday, disclosed that personnel at the outpost narrowly escaped death during the attack.

“Our officers were overwhelmed by the sheer number of people at the scene, but they managed to withdraw to safety,” he said.

He added that three NSCDC personnel sustained injuries during the assault and are currently receiving medical treatment, while the destruction of the outpost has disrupted security operations in the area.

“Mob justice undermines the rule of law and endangers innocent lives,” the spokesperson said.

Furthermore, the NSCDC disclosed that the Kano State Commandant, acting on the directive of the Commandant-General, has constituted an investigative committee to identify those responsible for the lynching and ensure they are prosecuted.

NSCDC authorities reiterated that suspects, regardless of the allegations against them, must be subjected to due process, warning that continued mob actions could further destabilise already vulnerable communities.