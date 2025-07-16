Mob kills three kidnappers in Benue

Three suspected kidnappers met a brutal end after being lynched by an enraged mob, as angry youths took the law into their own hands in a shocking act of jungle justice.

The trio were accused of engaging in criminal activities, including kidnapping and robbery, which prompted residents to take the law into their own hands.

Eyewitnesses told correspondents on Wednesday that the suspects were overpowered by a crowd of locals who had grown increasingly frustrated with the rising insecurity in the area.

The accused individuals, later identified as Zwanen Terzungwe, Iordepuu Gwa, and Aondongu Terna, were forcefully dragged to a local public building in Maav-Ya, a village in Nyihemba district of Kwande Local Government Area, Benue where the mob unleashed severe beatings on them.

Despite not being tried or formally investigated, the suspects were subjected to hours of torture before they succumbed to their injuries.

The mob reportedly fled the scene before law enforcement officers arrived, recovered the bodies of the victims and deposited them at the Kwande General Hospital morgue.

Police authorities have since condemned the mob action, warning that extrajudicial killings undermine the rule of law.

They urged community members to always report suspected criminals to the appropriate authorities rather than taking violent measures.

Meanwhile, a full investigation has been launched, and efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest those involved in the killings.

The state’s police command also reaffirmed their commitment to protecting lives and maintaining order in the community.