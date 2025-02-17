Mob kills NDLEA officer in Kaduna

The family of the late Aliyu Imran, an Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who was brutally murdered by a mob on Friday has refuted claims that the agency neglected them following the tragedy.

The family described the allegations circulating in some media reports as false and misleading.

In a statement, the head of the family, Hassan Idris-Funtua, clarified their position regarding the NDLEA’s response to the incident.

He said, “We, the family of Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics Imrana, would like to address the recent publications by some media outlets regarding the tragic death of our loved one. The article, which cited a media falsely claimed that we accused the NDLEA of neglect. We categorically deny this allegation.”

He revealed that the Chairman/CEO of the NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, personally reached out to the family within hours of the incident, offering condolences and assurances of his commitment to addressing the matter.

“Staff from the NDLEA’s Kaduna State Command attended Aliyu’s burial and visited us to offer their support. Additionally, a team from the agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja visited us on Sunday,” Idris-Funtua added.

The family urged the public to disregard the misleading publication, emphasizing that it does not reflect their position.

“We ask media houses to respect our grief and avoid distracting the public from the main issue: the gruesome murder of Aliyu Imran, a promising young man who was tragically taken from us just 48 days after his wedding,” he said.

Idris-Funtua concluded, “Our focus is on coming to terms with this senseless tragedy and seeking justice. We have faith that the law will take its course and that those responsible will be held accountable.”