Mob Kills Chief Imam in Kwara Community

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested four suspects over the alleged killing of the Chief Imam in Sokunkpan Village, Tsaragi, Edu Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Audu.

As learnt, the suspects were apprehended by state operatives following their involvement in a mob action that led to Audu’s death.

The group reportedly targeted the cleric for allegedly causing the death of Ibrahim Gana, a 25-year-old resident who had been admitted to a medical facility following a brief illness.

It was gathered that Ibrahim Gana’s two brothers, Mohammed Shaba and Mahmud Gana, mobilized the group to attack the Chief Imam at his residence with weapons, holding him responsible for their brother’s death.

The command’s spokesperson, Ejire Adeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement issued to journalists on Thursday, noting that the suspects were arrested after the cleric died from wounds sustained during the attack.

According to Adeyemi, “On November 4, 2025, at about 9:30 p.m., Ibrahim Gana, aged 25 years, a resident of Sokunkpan Village in Tsaragi, who had been ill and on admission at a hospital, sadly passed away. Following his death, his brothers, Mohammed Shaba and Mahmud Gana, accused the Chief Imam of the village, Alhaji Abdullahi Audu, of being responsible for their brother’s demise.

“In an act of mob violence, the brothers allegedly mobilized several other individuals and attacked the Chief Imam with offensive weapons, leading to his death. Police operatives swiftly commenced an investigation into the incident. Four suspects have been arrested, with efforts ongoing to apprehend other individuals connected to the crime.”

The command warned the public against resorting to vigilante justice, emphasizing that such actions are criminal and punishable under the law.

The police also urged residents to report suspicious activities promptly to the nearest police formation or through the command’s designated channels, reassuring the public of their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, safety, and order across the state.