Miyetti Allah pushes for livestock ministry creation

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has urged the Federal Government to establish a livestock ministry to harness the full potentials in the sub-sector of the economy, saying such would help in ending the crisis being witnessed among actors across livestock industry.

It explained that the call had become imperative after such ministry had been established in other West African countries, adding that creation of the ministry would help address the enormous challenges facing the sub-sector.

The National Secretary of MACBAN, Othman Ngelzarma, said that with absence of a full-fledged ministry, the country would not benefit the endowments of the livestock sector and that livestock as a mere department under the Ministry of Agriculture will not be able to address the existing challenges.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, Ngelzarma listed some of the challenges in livestock development to include; cattle rustling, farmer-herder conflicts, kidnapping, banditry, and neglect, especially with regard to demarcation of grazing reserves.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to create a ministry that will squarely address all issues relating to the livestock sub-sector of the economy.

“This is because the magnitude of the problem or crisis faced by the livestock sector is more than the one that can be handled by a mere department under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

“Some of the enormous problems are farmer-herder conflicts, cattle rustling, neglect on the part of the government regarding grazing reserve, banditry, kidnapping, shrinking of Lake Chad that is housing millions of pastoralists and so many other natural and man-made factors.

“We want an agency or ministry that can squarely handle this issue and resolve it permanently being the practice in most West African countries; they all have Federal Ministry of Livestock because of the essence they attach to livestock production.

“It is essential for the government to consider the creation of the Ministry of Livestock independent from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture. Let’s have a livestock ministry so that this entire problem can be addressed by an organisation solely charged with such responsibility,” Ngelzarma stressed.