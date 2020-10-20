Miscreants set Lagos Council secretariat, Lagoon hospital on fire

Hours after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed a curfew on the state over uprising, dozens of hoodlums stormed Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat, on Tuesday, looted property worth millions of Naira, and set the council ablaze.

Aside from the structures, the thugs also vandalised an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) owned by a commercial bank, First Bank of Nigeria, and set ablaze over 10 vehicles parked within the premises.

Also, the hoodlums did not spare a private hospital, Lagoon Hospital, in Apapa axis of the state, instructing the medical officials and other staff to vacate and set it ablaze.

DETAILS LATER