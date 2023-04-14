Mini-skirt pioneer passes on @93

Fashion designer, Mary Quant, who pioneered and popularised the mini-skirt fashion has been confirmed dead at the age of 93.

The fashion trend became an icon of 1960s youth rebellion with many employers and ladies adopting the design as a better outfit that suit and official gathering.

Aside from miniskirt, the deceased designer whose trademark bob was styled by Vidal Sassoon, was also credited with creating hot pants, the skinny-rib sweater.

Her death was announced by the family on Friday, opening thr flood gate of tributes to the fashion guru.

While speaking on the deceased, a former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Alexandra Shulman, described her as a visionary leader that often considered interest of others during decision making

Joining the league of people making tributes, Prof. Frances Corner of London’s Goldsmiths college, where Quant studied, said: “She was one of the original disruptors, whose trend-setting work changed the way we thought as well as how we dressed.

“This profound impact took us from the black and white world of the 1950s to the technicolour brilliance of the 1960s and beyond.

