Miners protest against police arrests, others in Zamfara

Miners in the Maru community of Zamfara State have protested against the Nigerian Police continuous harassment and seizure of property during raid of mining sites across the state.

The miners were said to have hit the street to express their displeasure after the law enforcement officers impounded over 50 motorcycles from the mining site in the Maru region.

An eyewitness stated that the Thursday operation was swift, with the policemen storming the site and confiscating the motorcycles without prior notice.

The reason for the seizure remains unclear, but the miners expressed displeasure, viewing it as an unjustified raid from the law enforcement officers.

Following the raid, the miners staged a protest with cutlasses, knives and sticks, demanding the return of their motorcycles and condemning what they described as harassment by security forces.

One of the protesters, who did not want his name disclosed to avoid arrest, said: “We are struggling to earn a living, yet they keep targeting us”.

However, tensions remain high as the miners seek explanations and restitution for their seized property.