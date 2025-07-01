Miner dies after trapping under collapsed site in Abuja

A miner has been reported dead and and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a rock fell at a mining site in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The victim, identified as Adam Bahago, popularly called Peter, was reportedly carrying out routine duties at the site when a large section of rock suddenly gave way, crushing him beneath the debris.

On Tuesday, it was gathered that Bahago, who hailed from Kaduna State sustained severe injuries during the incident which occurred yesterday at the Inhui Mining Company in Kabusa, Abuja.

According to the site manager, Brown Ekelechi, the injured miner was immediately rushed to Asokoro General Hospital for emergency treatment, however, medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival.

The deceased’s remains have been deposited at the hospital mortuary, and his family has since been notified.

It was learnt that the collapse may have been triggered by underlying structural weaknesses in the rock formation at the site.

The tragedy has once again sparked concern over the lack of rigorous safety protocols in many mining operations, with stakeholders urging authorities to intensify safety enforcement across both artisanal and commercial mining sites within the FCT.