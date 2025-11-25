Military to cordon Kwara forests after 11 residents abduction

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a full security cordon across forests in Kwara State following a resurgence of kidnappings and terrorist activities in parts of the state.

The directive comes amid growing concerns over rising attacks along forest corridors linking Kwara, Niger and Kebbi states.

Earlier today, 11 people, including a pregnant woman, children, and two nursing mothers, were abducted by gunmen from Isapa community, near Eruku, where bandits recently attacked a Christ Apostolic Church branch, kidnapping church members.

In a statement released shared by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to the president Sunday Dare on Tuesday, the success of the intensified operation will heavily depend on community cooperation and real-time intelligence.

As part of the directive, the Nigerian Air Force has been instructed to immediately expand aerial surveillance across the innermost parts of Kwara forests, where terrorists are believed to be hiding.

The air force is to maintain 24-hour monitoring and coordinate closely with ground troops stationed in strategic locations. The same directive extends to forested areas within the Niger and Kebbi axis, where several kidnap victims are expected to be rescued.

Communities in the affected regions have also been urged to provide prompt information on unusual movements or suspicious activities to support the efforts of security agencies.