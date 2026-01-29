Military rescues eight Kaduna residents from kidnappers’ den

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued no fewer than eight abducted residents during an operation targeting insurgents terrorizing communities in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The victims, who had been held captive for weeks, were rescued by troops attached to Sector 7, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in collaboration with the Zango Kataf Police Area Command, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), forest guards, and local hunters.

The operation, described as part of the military’s ongoing efforts to combat security threats in the region, followed actionable intelligence on the kidnappers’ hideout in Badurum Kasa Forest.

According to a source, the combined team mobilized to the area at about 4:23 p.m. yesterday and made contact with the criminals around 5:59 p.m., forcing them to abandon the victims and flee into the surrounding bushes.

“All eight victims were rescued unharmed and have been reunited with their families,” the source said.

Those rescued include Mrs. Rashida Musa (19), Mrs. Hafsat Nuhu (18), Mr. Zakari Saleh (52), Miss Hasiya Yahaya (13), Mr. Ahmed Yahaya (14), Mr. Ibrahim Saiba (11), Miss Salma Yahaya (14), and Mr. Sophan Idris (18).

The source added that follow-up operations, including the pursuit of the fleeing suspects, are ongoing to apprehend those responsible and dismantle the criminal network.