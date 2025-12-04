Military rescues 318 women, others from kidnappers’ den

Nigerian troops rescued at least 318 kidnapped victims and neutralised numerous terrorists during a series of clearance operations, intelligence-led raids, and targeted air and maritime strikes carried out across the North-East, North-West, North-Central, South-East, and South-South regions in November.

The military also thwarted oil theft valued at more than N217.6 million, recovering 201,700 litres of crude oil and 88,177 litres of AGO, while 16 illegal refining sites were dismantled during the operations.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while briefing journalists on the armed forces’ operational activities.

According to him, the sustained offensive resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists and bandits, while 69 criminal elements and their family members willingly surrendered to the troops.

“In a major boost to security, 318 kidnap victims were rescued, and oil theft worth over N217.6 million was foiled, with 201,700 litres of crude oil and 88,177 litres of AGO recovered. 16 illegal refining sites were deactivated during the operations,” he said.

Providing details, Onoja said troops under Operation HADIN KAI in the North-East eliminated multiple terrorists, arrested six collaborators, and rescued five kidnap victims in Borno and Adamawa states.

In the North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA recorded multiple terrorist neutralisations, 13 arrests, and nine kidnap rescues across Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, and Kebbi, supported by air interdictions targeting logistics and hideouts.

Operations ENDURING PEACE and WHIRL STROKE in North Central saw troops apprehend 32 suspects, neutralise multiple extremists, rescue 20 kidnap victims, and recover weapons and vehicles across Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi, and the FCT.

In the South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE thwarted oil theft valued at N12.12 million, destroyed four illegal refining sites, and arrested 25 oil thieves, while in the South East, Operation UDOKA neutralised terrorists, made four arrests, rescued four victims, and destroyed camps and logistics.

Onoja encouraged Nigerians to provide credible intelligence to support security efforts and called for increased backing of veterans through the Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem launched earlier in the week.