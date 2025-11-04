Military rescues 10 abducted residents in Benue

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have successfully rescued ten kidnapped residents from armed abductors in Benue State, following a swift and well-coordinated operation.

The operation once again highlighted the military’s dedication to safeguarding lives and restoring peace across troubled parts of the North Central region. Their quick response came after receiving credible intelligence about criminal activities targeting road users in the area.

The rescue occurred on November 3, 2025, at Kyado, along the Zaki-Biam–Wukari Road, when troops on mobile patrol got reports of kidnappers disguised in police uniforms at a location known as Quarantine Checkpoint.

Acting on the information, the troops mobilized rapidly to the scene, forcing the kidnappers to flee into the surrounding bushes upon sighting the advancing soldiers.

The soldiers pursued the fleeing suspects deep into the forest, leading to the successful rescue of ten abducted victims. Among those freed was Warrant Officer John Richard, a personnel of the 6 Brigade Band, Jalingo.

Two other victims remain missing as search operations continue in the area. The rescued individuals have since been debriefed and handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Commending the operation, the Force Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, praised the troops for their gallantry, professionalism, and swift response. He also lauded the tactical commander for his effective leadership and proactive approach in combating criminal activities across Benue State.

General Gara assured the troops that their dedication and sacrifices would not go unrewarded, urging them to sustain their momentum, remain disciplined, and continue to uphold the highest standards of military professionalism in the ongoing fight against kidnapping and banditry.