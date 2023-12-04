Military officer, wife, other die during auto crash in Lagos

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed to have died including a military officer and his wife, during an auto crash in Lagos State.

The accident that claimed the lives of the three persons was said to have occurred at the Dantata bus stop along the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

As gathered, the accident occurred at about 11:05 am on Monday and involved two motorcycles as well as a Mack Flat body truck with the motorcycles said to riding against traffic colliding with the truck.

According to eyewitnesses, the bikes were driven against traffic and were crushed by the truck driver while trying to maneuver his way from the transport union members who were demanding levies.

Both the accident and causalities were confirmed by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Superintendent Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi, through a statement released and made available to The Guild.

Sonusi disclosed that the motorcycle and the truck involved in the unfortunate auto crash were without number plates which could have given better information on the victims.

According to the statement, The bodies of the military personnel and his wife were deposited at Ojo Cantonment Medical Rescue Centre. In contrast, the bike man’s body was taken to Badagry General Hospital Mortuary by the FRSC team.

“In his message to the motoring public concerning the incident, the Sector Commander FRSC Lagos Corps Commander Babatunde Farinloye admonished that motorists and other road users should shun every act that poses a danger to them and other road users. Atleast 98 percent of crashes are avoidable because they happen due to human error.

“He reiterated that driving against traffic is not just an offense against traffic rules but also a suicidal act and a display of inhumanity from man to man.

“The FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, however, emphasized the commitment of FRSC to creating a safer motoring environment and service delivery even more during this festive season. LASTMA officers were also at the scene during the rescue operations”.

