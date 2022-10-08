Military, NNPC promise to investigate oil theft across Niger Delta

The Nigerian Army and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), have promised to commence full investigations on illegal connection on Trans-Escravos pipeline in the Yokiri area of Delta State, construction of offshore helipad and in other parts of the country.

They said that the move would help the country to expose those involved in oil theft which had continued to affect Nigeria’s revenue from the natural resources.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, gave the promise after visiting scene of the insertions yesterday.

Irabor, who vowed to launch a full-scale investigation into the illegal activities across Niger Delta, disclosed that it would not be limited to Delta state alone.

The army boss noted that the chain of culprit would be traced everyone involved in the act would not be made to face wrath of the law.

“This is an eye-opener and I’m glad that I’ve come here. This is really very sad and we are going to get to the root of it all. There will be an investigation that will go through the entire length of the chain to establish who did this and how long it has been, among several other issues.”

Kyari, on his part, said anyone who is culpable, even among industry practitioners, would not treated with kid gloves.

He hinted that the illegal connections were done by professionals and there is need to go after the perpetrators to end the challenges immediately.

“The attachment on our Trans-Escravos line, that illegal connection, is professionally done,” he said. “And the end result is they connected this to an inactive test line which should never carry crude under normal circumstances. And we have seen that this line flows all the way, parallel to the other two active lines, into the Afremo platform. And we think this is a good revelation.

“Anyone involved in this process, whether from the community members, our community contractors, government security agencies, workers of the oil companies, including NNPC and Shell, anyone that is involved with this will be dealt with by the law.”

