Military kills 52 gunmen during Borno, Yobe, Sokoto attacks

In one of its most ruthless responses yet to insurgent offensives, the Nigerian Army has killed no fewer than 50 gunmen during battles that left several terrorist camps in ruins and repelling multiple attacks across the North-East region.

Aside from that, the Sokoto Police Command has recorded another breakthrough in its ongoing onslaught against criminal gangs, killing two bandits during a gun battle inside the bandits’ hideout.

The death records by the Army and police in the three states were confirmed on Thursday through separate statements made available to newsmen on efforts by the military to end insurgency across the country.

In Borno and Yobe states, the army under Operation Hadin Kai was said to have prevented the attackers from overrunning key military positions and dealt a crushing blow to the insurgents.

According to military officials, the operation showcased improved coordination between intelligence and combat units, combining ground assaults with precision airstrikes that decimated enemy formations.

The attacks were launched to run over military bases in Dikwa, Mafa, Gajibo, and Katarko, strategic locations within Sectors 1 and 2 of the Joint Task Force North East in Borno and Yobe States.

The Media Information Officer for Operation Hadin Kai, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, confirmed the development in a statement from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, noting that the troops displayed “unmatched bravery” in defending their positions.

“Our soldiers held their ground on all fronts and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists,” he said. “With the support of our air component, we achieved complete dominance over the battlefield.”

Uba explained that the combined ground and aerial assault led to the recovery of a large cache of weapons, including 38 AK-47 rifles, seven PKT machine guns, five RPG launchers, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

He credited the success to improved intelligence and surveillance systems that helped predict and counter the insurgents’ movements.

“The synergy between ground forces and the Air Force was key to this victory. We are still pursuing fleeing terrorists and will ensure none escape justice,” Uba added.

Sources within the military disclosed that the insurgents who attacked Dikwa and Gajibo came from the Cameroon border axis, while those involved in the Katarko assault were traced to the notorious Timbuktu Triangle, an area long known as a Boko Haram and ISWAP stronghold.

Although a few soldiers sustained injuries and some equipment was damaged during the clashes, the military confirmed that all operational bases remain firmly under control.

In Sokoto, the police efforts to go after the bandits further led to the recovery of arms and ammunition, as well as other dangerous weapons from the bandits’ hideouts.