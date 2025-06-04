Military kills 45 bandits terrorizing in Niger residents

Amid ongoing terrorist attacks on communities and villages in parts of northern Nigeria, a joint military operation has resulted in the killing of 45 armed bandits in the Kuchi area of Munya Local Government Area, Niger State.

The operation, conducted by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with tactical teams from the Department of State Services (DSS), was launched in response to repeated assaults by terrorists involved in the killing and kidnapping of villagers in the region.

The high-impact operation, executed in the early hours of yesterday thwarted a planned invasion by fighters loyal to notorious bandit kingpin Dogo Gide.

This exercise also led to the recovering of various cache of weapons and multiple motorcycles used by the bandits for mobility and assault operations across the region.

According to top security sources, the DSS acted on precise intelligence gathered through renewed covert surveillance, intercepting the attackers before they could unleash terror on local communities.

The bandits, numbering around 100 and armed with sophisticated weaponry, had reportedly advanced from Bilbis forest in Maru LGA of Zamfara State and parts of Kaduna State.

These armed bandits were said to have been mobilised by Dogo Gide to launch coordinated attacks on villages in the Kuchi axis.

“In a surprise ambush, DSS operatives intercepted the bandits on the outskirts of Kuchi town before they could strike. A fierce gunfight ensued, resulting in the neutralisation of 45 armed insurgents,” a source revealed.

However, the source confirmed that five DSS operatives sustained severe injuries during the exchange and are currently receiving treatment.

This successful operation follows a series of sustained offensives targeting Dogo Gide’s network. Last month, over 50 bandits were also neutralised in a similar raid in the same region.

“The latest ambush has dealt a major blow to Dogo Gide’s command structure. His fighters are losing both ground and morale due to sustained pressure and increasing intelligence-led disruptions,” the source added.

Local residents have expressed cautious optimism, noting that the operation has brought temporary relief after months of persistent attacks and displacement. They urged the security agencies to maintain momentum and ensure lasting peace in the region.

The DSS and Nigerian military have yet to issue an official statement, but security analysts say the operation reflects a tactical shift in counter-terror efforts, combining intelligence precision with swift, lethal action against criminal networks threatening the country’s internal security.