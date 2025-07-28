Military kills 45 bandits during clash in Niger

Amid ongoing terrorist attacks on communities and villages in parts of northern Nigeria, a joint military operation has resulted in the killing of 45 armed bandits during a fierce clash in Niger State.

The confrontation occurred between the bandits and security forces, including operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), following intelligence reports about the insurgents’ activities in the area.

In addition to neutralizing the terrorists, over 20 motorcycles used by the bandits were destroyed during the hours-long offensive.

The confrontation took place in Iburu village, located in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

A security source on Monday disclosed that the DSS had earlier intercepted credible intelligence indicating that a large group of bandits was planning an assault on a local community in the area.

“Immediately the intelligence came in, the DSS alerted the army and both agencies mobilised swiftly. They laid an ambush at the suspected location,” the source revealed.

He added that the armed bandits, who arrived in large numbers on motorcycles, walked straight into the waiting security trap, triggering a prolonged exchange of gunfire.

While the joint security team successfully eliminated 45 of the assailants, some managed to escape the scene.

However, the operation was not without casualties on the side of the security forces, as two operatives lost their lives, and four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The wounded personnel are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility, according to the source.