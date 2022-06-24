Military Court places 96 soldiers fighting bandits for dismissal, others

No fewer than 96 soldiers confronting bandits and Boko Haram across North East of Nigeria have been recommended by the military court for dismissal, imprisonment, and other punishments for engaging in various cases of misconduct.

A breakdown of the punishment handed to the soldiers by the court indicated that four were recommended for dismissal while 30 others penalties were that they serve various terms of imprisonment for their misconducts.

Also, the General and Special Court-Martial recommended 25 personnel for demotion in ranks after their actions were considered a severe contravention to the force ethics.

Aside from that, the court found 20 others guilty of different rules and mandated that they should be denied payments for their services while 17 others faced severe reprimand.

They were among the 227 soldiers brought before the court set up by the military, for various cases of misconduct.

The Theater Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, disclosed the number during the inauguration of a Special Court-Martial to try 29 soldiers at the headquarters of the Theatre in Maimalari Barracks in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Musa further disclosed that among the 227, at least 10 soldiers were discharged and acquitted, as against 14 cases that were struck off while 107 personnel that faced the court were recommended for summary trial.

“What we have done is that they were recommended and forwarded to Army Headquarters. The confirming authority for the soldiers rests on the Chief of Army Staff, while the Army Council is the body to ratify the officers before the implementation,” the General explained.

He further noted that the whole essence is to ensure there is justice, adding that this is why it has taken the army some time to bring the matter to the fore, lest anyone feels they have been shortchanged in one way or the other.

