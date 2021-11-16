Military boss sets timeline for defeating B’Haram, others

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, has assured that within the short period of time, Nigerians would begin to heave sigh of relief from issues bordering on insecurity and that normalcy would return to nooks and crannies of the country hitherto under clutches of Boko Haram and other murderous elements.

He said that with recent trajectories, the Nigerian military was winning the fight against insurgency in the north-eastern part of the country, adding that efforts were been intensified finally liberate the hotspot from Boko haram and other insurgents across the region.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Delta Naval Base in Warri, Irabor said that the massive surrendering of the terrorists was an indication of success of the military in the battle, and that more would be done to ensure total victory against the enemy of Nigeria.

The CDS gave the assurance that insurgency would soon be a thing of the past in the country and that the military would stop at nothing in protecting the country’s territorial integrity from internal and external aggression.

“I am sure you know that truly we are winning the war. You have seen reports of massive surrender of Boko Haram terrorists among other things, so that’s an indication that we are winning the war. In no distant time, we will see the totality of the end of such kind of criminality in that part of the country,” Irabor said.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, Irabor said that the visit was to enable him to see the troops as well as inspect all formations and units involved in ensuring peace and security in the Niger Delta region.

The defence chief commended the Commander, NN Delta, Commodore Abdulhamid Baba-Inna and his officers for their focus and diligence. “They know what is right and they are able to take proactive actions against any form of criminality in this area. I think that it is something to be applauded and I have encouraged them to sustain the tempo,” he said.

Irabor also visited the 3 battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area. The CDS also visited the surveillance base at the Trans Forcados crude oil pipeline located in Burutu Local Government Area of the state

He was accompanied on the visits by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Central Naval Command, Rear Adm. Kennedy Egbuchulam, Commander, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Adm. Aminu Hassan among other officers.

