Military arrests seven cultists terrorizing Benue

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), have arrested seven suspected cultists believed to be behind a series of violent crimes in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The operation targeted a notorious cultist’s hideout in the North Bank area as part of the military’s intensified efforts to curb criminal activities and restore peace across the state.

The raid was conducted on October 30, 2025, according to a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu.

He said the suspects were allegedly involved in armed robbery, drug abuse, and cult-related violence that had been terrorising residents of the area.

Items recovered from the hideout included two locally fabricated pistols, one laptop, one cartridge, one round of 7.62mm ammunition, one empty 7.62mm shell casing, a dagger, and several bags containing charms and other incriminating materials.

The statement added that all suspects are in custody and are undergoing further investigation, after which they will be handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

The Force Commander, Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism and urged them to sustain the momentum in the ongoing fight against crime in the region.

General Gara also appealed to young people, particularly students in tertiary institutions, to shun cultism, drug abuse, and other criminal activities. He emphasized the importance of discipline, patriotism, and respect for the rule of law as key values for national peace and stability.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Operation WHIRL STROKE to maintaining security across its Joint Operations Area, assuring citizens that troops remain alert and ready to respond swiftly to emerging threats.