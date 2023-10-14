Military airstrikes kill over 50 Boko Haram in Borno

Over 50 suspected members Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) were reported to have been killed during airstrikes on their hideout by Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State.

As learnt, the airstrike was conducted when the terrorists were meeting in the forest at Bukar Mairam in Marte Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the terrorists were attacked and killed in a precise, intelligence-led air strike carried out by the Air Component command, after surveillance that detected a large gathering of terrorists at the enclave.

“The ISR platform sighted a massive movement of the insurgents moving toward a location suspected to be a meeting point of the terrorists. The strikes were successful, scoring a devastating hits in the terrorists position.

“The terrorists converged in the area to plan night attacks against own troops locations,”said the sources.

Recall that, in recent times, aerial bombardments conducted by the Nigerian Air Force and aggressive clearance operations by ground troops have led to the annihilation of scores of Bandits and ISWAP terrorists in northeast and northwest regions.

