Milan sacks manager, appoints Conceicao to boost league title chances

Former Porto manager, Sergio Conceicao, has been appointed as AC Milan new head coach following the sacking of Paulo Fonseca, barely six months after his appointment.

The former Lazio, Inter Milan and Parma midfielder, who has signed an 18-month deal at San Siro, have the mandate to restructure the team towards lifting the Seria A and other titles in the current season.

The 50-year-old manager, who was appointed on Monday hours after Milan played a 1-1 draw at home against Roma, won 11 trophies in six years at Porto before stepping down at the end of last season.

The Portuguese coach’s first game in charge will be on January 3rd, 2025, when Milan take on Juventus in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Italian Super Cup.

The match will see the new manager lead his team against his son, Francisco, who plays for Juventus after leaving their home in Portugal.

Before Conceicao’s appointment, Milan dismissed Fonseca over the team’s poor performance, a result that left the seven-time European champions in eighth place in the Serie A table, 14 points adrift of joint-leaders Atalanta and Napoli.

Fonseca was appointed in June to replace Stefano Pioli, who guided Milan to a second-place finished in the league last season and their first league title in 11 years in 2022.

Milan sit 12th in the 36-team Champions League table having lost two and won four of their six matches.