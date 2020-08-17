Mikel returns to England, joins Stoke City

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has joined English Premier League side, Stoke City, after leaving Turkish side Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March.

The 33-year-old midfielder made 249 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in an 11-year spell, which ended when he left Stamford Bridge in 2017.

He won the Champions League and Europa League, two Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and the League Cup during his time with the London club.

Confirming his signing, Stoke City Manager, Michael O’Neill, said that Mikel’s experience was needed in the team following his trajectory of a glittering career with both club sides and the national team.

“We’re delighted to bring John to the Club. His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his caliber as a player.

“I was really impressed with him when we met for the first time and he outlined what he wants from the next phase of his career.

“We spent four hours talking and he made it clear he wants to get back into the Premier League and finish his career there and hopefully he can do that with Stoke City,” the manager told the club’s website.

“The Nigerian international midfielder joins Morgan Fox, James Chester and Steven Fletcher in checking in at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season,” a statement obtained via the club’s website stated.