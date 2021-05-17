Microsoft investigates Bill Gates, female employee’s sexual affairs

Microsoft board has commenced an investigation into the co-founder, Bill Gates, alleged intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000, to ascertain what transpired between both parties.

The company added that the investigation was based on the 2019 report received by the board that its co-founder tried to start a romantic relationship with the person involved.

Announcing the ongoing investigations on Monday, the company’s spokesman, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that a committee of the board reviewed the concern that was aided by an outside law firm that demanded a thorough investigation.

As gathered, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern considering the status of the Gates in the organisation.

The announcement from the company’s management came barely 24 hours after reports emanated that the Microsoft’s board had decided that Gates’ involvement with the female employee was inappropriate and he needed to step down in 2020, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Microsoft spokesman declined to comment on whether the board had decided Gates should go.

In a statement to newsmen, a spokesman for Gates said his decision to leave the board of Microsoft had nothing to do with his involvement with an employee.

“There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably. Bill’s decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter,” the statement said.

“In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier.”

The billionaire, who co-founded Microsoft in 1975 and served as its CEO until 2000, said in March 2020 that he was stepping down from the board to focus more on philanthropy.

It would be recalled that Gates and his wife, Melinda, had filed for divorce earlier this month, ending 27 years of marriage between them.

