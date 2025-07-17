Michelle Obama dismisses report on divorce

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have debunked rumours of a split in their marriage, speculation that has trailed them for much of the year.

The rumours gained traction after Michelle’s noticeable absence from several public events attended by Barack, fueling assumptions of a fallout in their decades-long union.

However, the couple, who share two daughters, Malia and Sasha, cleared the air in a warm and lighthearted conversation during an episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, expressing their continued love for each other and admitting they were largely unaware of the rumour.

Barack revealed that he only found out about the gossip through a friend, while Michelle firmly stated that she has never considered leaving her husband since they got married in 1992, despite enduring some difficult moments in their relationship.

“I know, because when we aren’t [seen together], folks think we’re divorced,” Michelle said.

Barack added, “So, I don’t even know this stuff’s going on. And then somebody will mention it to me, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Michelle interjected, saying, “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man. We’ve had some really hard times and a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures. I’ve become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

The former First Lady explained that the couple simply doesn’t document their relationship on social media.

“We are 60. The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumours of the end of our marriage.

“It’s like, okay, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.”