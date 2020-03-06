Report on Interest

Sanwo-olu launches N250m fund to boost tech start-ups

Olawale

36 German trapped miners rescued injured after explosion

Olawale

Sanwo-olu releases N200M to Micheal Otedola college, clears…

Abdulwaheed Usamah
AfricaNationalNews

MI Abaga drops new album

By Temitope

Renowned Chocolate City recording artiste, M.I Abaga, has recently released his tenth music project, a much anticipated album  titled ‘Judah EP’.

The eight track rap album also features rap heavyweights including A- Q, Blaqbonez, BuckyRaw, Kauna, Nawe and Alpha Ojini who made major contributions to each song.

Judah Ep marks the veteran rappers 2020 debut into the music scene, being his first project of the year with track titles taking inspiration from christian holy book including The Parable, The Lion, The Trinity (feat. AQ), The Blood, The Commandment (feat. Buckyraw), The Sacrifice (feat. Nawe), The Tribe (feat. Alpha Ojini) and The Warrior (feat. Kauna).

Temitope 97 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.