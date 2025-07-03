Mexico imposes $5 levy on passengers boarding ship 

In a bid to increase Internally Generated Revenue, the Mexican government has imposed a $5 levy on passenger boarding cruise ships from the country’s port.

The motive behind the initiative, according to the government, is centered on reducing the country’s national budget deficit without cutting social programmes, while ensuring that cruise tourism can offer support to the country’s economy.

The levy was initially fixed for $42 per passenger but was adjusted following criticism from the citizens who argued that cruise lines were not contributing enough to local communities compared to air travellers who already paid similar taxes bundled in airfare.

The authorities disclosed that the levy charge is subject to increasing to about $21 by 2027, and will automatically be added to cruise ticket prices.

According to the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, the measure targets about 3,300 ships which are expected to dock in Mexico by 2025 bringing 10 million tourists.