Mexican striker breaks PL penalty record after scoring Nothigham Forest

Fulham striker, Raul Jimenez, has broken a Premier League penalty kick record following his goal against Nottingham Forest.

Jimenez scored from the penalty spot, the only goal of the game, to help Fulham secure a 1-0 win over Forest, which ensured that he has scored all his 11 kicks from 12 yards, equaling the figure by former Man City player, Yaya Toure, as the only players in the competition’s history to have taken 10 or more and scored all.

”I’ve never missed and I’m happy about that,” said the striker after achieving the feat.

”I want to keep doing it like that. More penalties to come, and I’ll be there.

On his trademark acts when taking penalties, Jimenez, on Tuesday said, ”I wait for the goalkeeper to move before I shoot the ball. It’s always what I do.

“I do it well, so it’s something I have been training my whole career. I have to have this pressure with these penalties and I am happy to score.”