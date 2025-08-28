Mexican lawmakers fight publicly over US military intervention

Activities inside the Mexican legislative chamber came to a halt after lawmakers fought publicly over calls to involve the United States military in the fight to end drug trafficking in the country.

The fight started after a lawmaker, Alejandro Moreno, who is the leader of the opposition party, went in fisticuff with the Speaker of the parliament, Geraro Norora, slapping him on the neck repeatedly.

As gathered, the lawmaker also pushed another colleague who tried to calm the intense incident, which further resulted in an unrest in the legislative building.

Eyewitness narrated that both lawmakers have been in several controversies which include Moreno’s alleged corruption during his tenure as governor of Campeche state from 2015 to 2019, alongside Norona who has been criticized over his self acclaimed ownership of an expensive house even after the President, Claudia Sheinbaum, urged public official to be prudent in their spending.

Norora, while speaking on the incident which happened on Wednesday, mentioned that he would file a complaint against Moreno to request that his legislative immunity be revoked due to the the bodily harm he encountered following the assault.

After the fight, Norora said: “He was the one who started the attack. He did it because he couldn’t silence us with arguments. The debate could be very harsh, very bitter, very strong and today when they {opposition leaders} were exposed for their treason, they lose their minds because they were exposed.

Earlier, President Donald Trump had directed the Pentagon to use military force against Latin American drug cartels deemed as terrorist organizations.