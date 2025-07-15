Meta removes 500,000 Facebook accounts for aiding fraud

Tech giant Meta has taken sweeping action against fraudulent activities on Facebook, announcing the removal of more than 500,000 accounts during the first half of 2025.

The crackdown is part of an intensified campaign to combat content fraud, fake engagement, and platform manipulation.

In a statement released yesterday, Meta said the affected accounts were linked to spammy and deceptive behaviors, including mass content recycling, impersonation of popular creators, and other violations of the company’s community standards.

Many of the accounts also had their monetization privileges revoked and saw their content reach significantly reduced.

In addition to the removed accounts, Meta disclosed that nearly 10 million fake profiles impersonating well-known public figures and brands were taken down as part of ongoing enforcement efforts.

The company said the actions aim to preserve platform integrity and elevate original, high-quality content.

“We want Facebook to be a place where authentic content is rewarded and creators are empowered to grow their audience,” Meta stated. “Spammy content and impersonation dilute the experience and make it harder for genuine voices to stand out.”

To support its efforts against content theft, Meta is launching new tools for creators, including technology that automatically detects plagiarized videos and traces them back to the original source.

A new “Professional Dashboard” feature will also give creators access to content health metrics, including alerts when their posts are at risk of being demoted or flagged.

This move follows an April 2025 update in which Meta rolled out stricter guidelines against low-quality content.

The rules target excessive reposting, misleading hashtags, and the use of watermarked content from other platforms.

Meta’s latest enforcement effort mirrors actions by other tech platforms like YouTube and TikTok, reflecting a broader industry shift toward prioritizing originality and curbing digital fraud.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to refining its policies to keep Facebook a trusted and safe space for users and creators alike.