Meta denies forcing users to follow Trump accounts

Meta, the tech giant owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has denied claims of forcing Facebook and Instagram users to follow United States President, Donald Trump’s account on its platforms.

This follows allegations from some of its social media users who complained of being made to automatically follow the new president as well as Vice-President JD Vance and First Lady Melania Trump.

The platform users said that even after unfollowing the president, vice president, and first lady accounts since Monday, they found they were soon following those accounts again.

Refuting this accusation on Thursday, the tech communications director, Andy Stone explained that the accounts were managed by the White House, which had updated them to reflect the new position holders.

Stone, who shared this insight through his profile added that when a presidential administration changes, the authorized White House online accounts roll over to the newly elected officials.

According to him, “People were not made to automatically follow any of the official Facebook of the president, vice president, or the first lady”

“Those accounts are managed by the White House, so with a new administration, the content these pages change”