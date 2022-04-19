Messi, two others to miss PSG matches after sustaining injuries

The Argentine forward, Lionel Messi, alongside two other players of Paris Saint Germain (PSG), have been ruled out of the club’s next French League match after sustaining injuries during their late match played against Olympique Marseille.

Other players that were also ruled out of the game by the club were Italian midfielder, Marco Verratti, and France defender, Presnel Kimpembe.

The injuries sustained by the players were confirmed by the club’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino, on Tuesday, barely 24 hours before their next away match against Angers, which could determine PSG’s fate of winning the league earlier.

Pochettino said that Messi’s non-eligibility for the game was determined after a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was conducted on him.

According to him, Messi sustained a bruise to his left knee which might force him and other injured players to miss the club’s match against Lens at the weekend.

The manager added that Verratti sustained an injury on his knee while Kimpembe’s injury was still been checked by medical experts at the club.

“It will be an opportunity for the players who don’t play much to get some game time and it will allow the youngsters to gain experience.”

The 34-year-old former Barcelona player, Messi, has already missed seven games this season due to injuries, fitness issues and COVID-19.

However, PSG who have a 15-point lead over Olympique de Marseille at the top of the table, are on course for a record-equalling 10th league title.

