Messi, Ronaldo set new records in international football

Soccer tycoons, Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo, have reached historic milestones in international football history following their goal contribution performance in matches during the ongoing international break.

Messi contributed immensely in Argentina’s 6-0 friendly win over minnows, Puerto Rico, recording two assists to record the 60th of his career, more than any other player.

The FC Miami playmaker lofted a sublime pass to Gonzalo Montiel who smashed in the second goal for his side after which the eight-time Balon d’or winner produced a finesse back-heel pass to midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, who scored to make it six nill for the Albiceleste.

Messi’s brace of assists pushes him further two ahead of Brazilian Neymar and US Landon Donovan who both have 58. The feat also makes it his 400th in his professional career having registered his first 19 years ago during his senior national team debut against Serbia at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Portuguese forward, Christiano Ronaldo, also wrote his name into history books following his brace in the Selacao’s 2-2 draw against Hungary in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Ronaldo powered home from a Nelson Semedo’s pass before reacting in the box to smash in the second, meaning that the 40-year-old has scored a total 41 goals in the World Cup qualifiers, moving past Guatemala striker, Carlos Ruiz, who has 39.

The five-time Balon d’or winner now has 143 goals for Portugal and 947 in total in his career.

He said, ”It is no secret that representing the national team means a lot to me, and that is why I am very proud to have reached this unique milestone for Portugal.

”Thank you to everyone who helped me get here and see you in November to seal the qualification for the World Cup.”