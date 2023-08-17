Messi, Haaland, De Bruyne jostle for 2023 UEFA player award

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has selected two Manchester City players, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, as well as Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi, for the Men’s Player of the Year award for the 2022/23 season.

Meanwhile, the European body has also announced Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, Luciano Spalletti, who guided Napoli to winning the Scudetto, and Simone Inzaghi of Inter Milan, as the three final male coaches that would jostle for the 2023 award.

The players and coaches, who.made it to the final list, were among the over 10 players and coaches that were selected for their performance during the just concluded season and they received the highest number of votes cast during the polls.

The names of the three final nominees’ for each categories were released by UEFA on Thursday through a statement released on its official social media handle.

One of the three players and coaches would be going home with the award which would be determined and announced on 31st August during the Champions League draw for 2023/2024.

The Argentinian star scored 21 goals for Paris Saint-Germain last campaign and also lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar with Argentina. The 36-year-old excelled with his performances for his national team.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has been in the spotlight since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund as he has become the Premier League’s top goalscorer last season, scoring 36 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Kevin De Bruyne, who also plays for the Sky Blues, has been one of the three most voted players due to his superb performances for the English team. The Belgian playmaker assisted 26 times last season.

The fourth position was Ilkay Gundogan (Germany and Manchester City, now at Barcelona, who got 129 points.

5 Rodri (Spain & Manchester City) – 110 points

6 Kylian Mbappe (France & Paris) – 82 points

7 Luka Modric (Croatia & Real Madrid) – 33 points

8 Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia & Inter, now at Al Nassr) – 20 points

9 Declan Rice (England & West Ham, now at Arsenal) – 14 points

10 Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina & Brighton, now at Liverpool) – 12 points

11 Jesus Navas (Spain & Sevilla) – 6 points

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

