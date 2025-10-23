Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi, has extended his contract with US based club, Inter Miami, to keep him at the club till 2028.

Messi penned a new three-year-deal to continue his stay at the MLS club after initially joining the team in 2023 on a two and a half year deal which is to run out in a few months.

The eight-time Balon d’or winner and club captain held that the decision to remain with the side was to continue being part of the ongoing project alongside his desire to play at the new Miami Freedom Park which is close to completion.

”It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality,” said the World Cup winner who signed the deal at the work in progress stadium on Thursday.

”Playing in this stadium, the Miami Freedom Park, and being happy since my arrival, I feel glad to keep going here. We are really happy about our new stadium and can’t wait for it to be finished.”

Club president, Jorge Mas, said, ”We promised our fans that we would dream big to build an iconic club. A club that represents the passion, hard work and dedication of all those that come to create a Miami built on dreams.

”Leo’s signing through 2028 is an ode to our amazing city. We very much look forward to writing new chapters at our stadium at Miami Freedom Park. Together, we will continue building and dreaming.”

The Albiceleste captain has steered the team to its inaugural League Cup triumph in 2023 before an eventual 2024 Supporters’ Shield success alongside a record for most points in a single season.

Messi won the 2024 MLS Most Valuable Player award after registering 29 goals in 28 games.