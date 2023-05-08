Messi, Eriksen, Fraser-Pryce, others pick 2023 Laureus award

Argentine forward, Lionel Messi, has been adjudged as the Sports man of the year by Laureus World Sports Awards after guiding his country to win the World Cup im 2022.

The award organisers also pick the Argentine national football team as the best globally after dramatically winning the world cup.

Also, Manchester United and Denmark creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen, was presented with the Comeback of the Year award.

They were handed the awards on Monday during ceremony held in Paris, France.

After receiving the award, Messi, who described it as a special honour, led Argentina to a third World Cup win in December, scoring seven goals in the tournament and claiming the Golden Ball award.

He produced a blockbuster performance in the final against France, scoring twice before Argentina won on penalties in Qatar.

He said: “Particularly as the Laureus World Sports Awards are in Paris this year, the city that has welcomed my family since we came here in 2021.

“I want to thank all my team-mates, not only from the national team but also at PSG – I have achieved none of this alone and I am grateful to be able to share everything with them”.

Tennis sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, won the Breakthrough of the Year award after he won the US Open at the age of 19 and became the youngest men’s No. 1 in history.

The Sportswoman of the Year award went to track and field star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after her triumph in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July.

While receiving the award, she said: “I was thrilled to be nominated alongside such inspiring women athletes.

“And to win this award, voted for by some of the greatest sportsmen and women of all time, is just amazing.

“This is the sixth time I’ve been nominated in this category, so to finally hold the Laureus statuette in my hands is one of the greatest honours of my career.”

After his inspirational return to football following a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020, Manchester United and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was presented with the Comeback of the Year award.

Other winners included World Para champion Catherine Debrunner, freestyle skier and Olympic gold medallist Eileen Gu, and TeamUp.

