Meritocracy and milestones at NNPC

It is important to address the concerns raised in Farooq Kperogi’s recent article, “Tinubu’s Buharisation of the NNPC”, and to clarify some of the misconceptions about the operations and leadership structure of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

First, employment, promotions, appointments, and movements of business leaders at the NNPC are not influenced by ethnicity, tribe, religion, or political affiliation. Therefore, decisions within the NNPC are guided strictly by merit, business requirements, and expertise.

This approach ensures that only the most qualified and competent individuals occupy positions that are critical to the company’s success. It is significant that our company focuses on efficient and effective service delivery, which is anchored on the commitment of qualified work team.

The NNPC prides itself on being a professional organisation with a diverse leadership lineup that includes individuals from various parts of the world, not just Nigeria. The presence of qualified foreigners in the employ of the NNPC, who have been bolstering the value chain of production and distribution of allied products, is verifiable.

It is, thus, sad that a professor of Mr Kperogi’s standing would resort to and play up the issue of ethnic identities in the configuration of the work team in NNPC just to demonise President Tinubu. This editorial preoccupation of Mr Kperogi is nothing but sheer red herring, ostensibly orchestrated to detract the President’s disciplined leadership that upholds the freedom of the NNPC as well as the company’s work ethic that has produced its strings of sterling performances.

Under the leadership of Mele Kyari, the NNPC has achieved remarkable milestones and recorded several “firsts” in the industry. These milestones were not defined, coloured or contoured by primordial fault-lines of tribe and religion. They were inspired by the collective drive for excellence. These milestones include groundbreaking advancements in exploration, production, and global partnerships that were previously thought unattainable. This success is a testament to the company’s focus on competence and professionalism rather than on parochialism as insinuated in the editorial offerings by Mr Kperogi.

Regarding Mr Kperogi’s notions about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is essential to highlight that Mr President has not interfered in the operations or leadership movements within the NNPC. On the contrary, his administration has introduced transformative policies that have added immense value to the oil and gas sector and the broader Nigerian economy. President Tinubu’s approach has been to empower institutions like the NNPC to operate independently while fostering a conducive environment for growth and innovation. His reforms have set a benchmark that has significantly improved the sector, surpassing the achievements of many of his predecessors.

It is disappointing that individuals like Mr. Kperogi, who have lived and observed governance structures abroad, would overlook these accomplishments and focus on divisive narratives. Symbolism, while important, must not overshadow the substantive achievements and transformative impact of policies and leadership on national development.

We extend an open invitation to Mr. Kperogi to visit the NNPC and witness firsthand the professionalism, sacrifices, and daily efforts that go into driving Nigeria’s economic engine. He will see a team that works tirelessly to contribute to the growth of our economy and the prosperity of our nation.

The NNPC remains committed to fostering unity, embracing diversity, and upholding the principles of meritocracy. It is through such commitments that we can continue to work to achieve and strengthen national cohesion and position Nigeria as a global leader in the energy sector. We urge commentators and stakeholders alike to base their assessments on hard facts and evidence, rather than conjectures, for the greater good of our nation.

■ Olufemi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPC Ltd.