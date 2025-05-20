Mercy Johnson-Okojie dismisses report on cancer disease

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has addressed rumours suggesting she is battling a terminal illness, firmly denying claims that she was diagnosed with cancer.

This follows concerns raised by fans over her recent appearance in a clip from her television show, Mercy’s Menu, which triggered questions about her noticeable weight loss and speculations about her overall health.

However, in a video shared on Tuesday, the actress clarified that the clip was misinterpreted by fans and assured the public that she is not battling any terminal illness.

Johnson-Okojie explained that she once experienced a “cancer scare” after noticing a swelling in her neck, which her doctors initially feared could be serious due to underlying thyroid issues.

She added that she has since been placed on medication and is successfully managing her health.

“Hi guys, first and foremost, thank you for all the calls, messages, and prayers. I do appreciate it so much, but I do not have cancer,” she said.

“I had a cancer scare, and I had my thyroid removed. It was a tough period for us because we have kids, and my lastborn was only six months old at the time,” she revealed.

The actress reassured her fans that she is in good health and urged the public to disregard the viral clip that led to the false narrative.

She emphasized that her weight loss is the result of a structured, non-surgical fitness and wellness regimen she has been following and promoting.

Closing her message, Johnson-Okojie expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their continued support and concern, affirming that she remains strong, healthy, and focused on her well-being.