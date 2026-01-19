Mercy Johnson drops defamation case against Tiktoker

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has withdraw all defamation charges against TikToker Eedie Bliss, leading to the content creator’s prompt release from police custody amid intense public backlash and social media advocacy.

The controversy began when Eedie Bliss shared allegations in a December 2025 video claiming that Prince Okojie, Mercy’s husband, purchased a house for his pregnant mistress, and implying Mercy’s involvement in related matters.

Addressing the controversy on Monday, Mercy Johnson, in a statement posted on her social media handle, pleaded with bloggers and social media users to refrain from involving her and her family in their shenanigans, adding that she would not tolerate negative speech against her.

“I am appealing to bloggers and the public to keep my name, my husband’s name, and my children’s names out of your mouths. My priority remains my family and my peace.

“This decision was made out of love and respect for certain individuals. My husband and I have decided to withdraw the charges against the lady involved in the recent controversy, but it does not mean I will tolerate false allegations going forward,” she said.

“This is no longer business as usual. While I have chosen to drop this particular case, anyone who publicly alleges wrongdoing against me will be required to prove it. Whoever alleges must be ready to prove.”

The Nollywood actress’s move was primarily driven by escalating public outcry and an ultimatum from social critic VeryDarkMan, who emphasized that defamation should be treated as a civil matter rather than warranting detention.

In response to the withdrawal, VeryDarkMan expressed gratitude on Instagram, stating, “@MercyJohnsonOkojie, thank you very much, my GREATEST OF ALL TIME, for dropping the case.”

“Moving on, I am buying all defamation cases against Mercy Johnson and her family. The bullying is too much. You all should leave her family alone,” he appealed.

Mercy Johnson’s action marks her first public engagement with negative publicity, as observers note this shift in approach to handling online criticism.

Social media reactions continue to pour in, with many praising the resolution while calling for better guidelines on defamation in celebrity disputes.