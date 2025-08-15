Mercy Chinwo, husband confirm second child’s birth

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, have joyfully announced the arrival of their second child.

The couple, who married in August 2022, welcomed their new baby two years after the birth of their first child, Charis, who was born in October 2023.

Known for her powerful vocals and spirit-filled worship music, the Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, and actress shared the happy news with fans through an Instagram post.

Chinwo on Friday, expressed gratitude to God for the new addition to their family, though she did not disclose the baby’s gender.

The “Chinedum” crooner described the birth as a blessing that has multiplied their joy and laughter. She also reaffirmed their commitment to raising their children in a way that honors their faith.

The award-winning artist praised her husband, describing him as “an amazing father of two,” and reiterated their dedication to nurturing their children in the fear of God.

According to her, “The Lord has done it again! He has added to our joy… multiplied our laughter… and blessed us with the precious gift of a second baby,” she wrote.

“Generations from us will walk in His light. Through us, many will be blessed, and the nations will call us blessed. To the glory of God.”