Mentally unstable lecturer disappears from Adamawa hospital

The Adamawa Police Command has declared a mentally unstable lecturer, Emmanuel Peter, missing following his disappearance from his sickbed in the state capital, Yola.

Peter, a 40-year-old lecturer in the Department of Public Administration at Muhammadu Buhari University (formerly University of Maiduguri), has been diagnosed with psychotic disorder, seizures, and substance abuse addiction.

He was receiving treatment at the psychiatric ward of the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital in Yola when he went missing.

As gathered, his family reported his disappearance to the command after hospital staff confirmed that he had vanished without a trace.

The lecturer’s disappearance has caused anxiety among relatives, colleagues, and medical personnel, all of whom fear for his safety given the risks associated with his untreated condition.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police assured the public that efforts are underway to locate Peter, urging anyone with useful information about his whereabouts to come forward.

According to the statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, Peter is dark in complexion and communicates fluently in Hausa, Marghi, and English.

“Members of the public with useful information that could assist in locating him are kindly urged to report to the nearest police station or contact the provided emergency numbers,” the statement said.

The command stressed that the lecturer needs to be found urgently to continue his treatment and appealed for heightened community vigilance during the search.