Mentally-challenged man kills youth in Niger

A 25-year-old man, Shamseen Danshehu, has been stabbed to death by a mentally unstable man during a fight in the Kwangila area of Minna, Niger State

Danshehu reportedly engaged in a scuffle with a mentally challenged Mubarak when he was stabbed in the chest with a sharp object.

Residents who witnessed the fight between the two, however, said they were unaware of what led to the fight but they discovered the mentally-challenge man had stabbed the youngman.

After being stabbed, Danshehu was rushed to the Minna General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival by medical experts inside the facility.

The suspect, Mubarak, who has been reported to be mentally unstable and known for scavenging through refuse bins in the area, has been arrested by the Niger State Police Command.

Police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, 25 March 2025, stating that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.