Mele Kyari is face of my administration’s ideology- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, led thousands of individuals across the energy sector celebrating the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, on his 60th birthday, describing the celebrant as embodiment of the administration’s ideology.

Tinubu said that Kyari is upholding the Renewed Hope Agenda through his ongoing transformation of the NNPCL into a profitable organisation which had been the major issue affecting the firm growth before his assumption of office.

In a birthday message signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and made available to newsmen yesterday, he recalled the cynicism against the NNPC boss, saying despite all distrust against him, he has been able to prove many wrong.

The President, who commended Kyari’s diligence in transforming the NNPCL into a profitable organisation, stressed that the NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership, has recorded notable achievements,

According to him, among the achievements were the resuscitation of two refineries, an increase in domestic natural gas consumption and a boost in oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day.

The President further applauded Kyari’s dedication to service and the professionalism he has maintained throughout his distinguished career at the NNPC, OPEC and as the first Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL.

“Kyari is a shining example and embodiment of the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda. I commend his commitment to creating new opportunities and ensuring the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy sector”, President Tinubu says.

Meanwhile, the president prays to Almighty Allah to continue to grant Kyari sound health, wisdom, and strength to serve the nation while mentoring the next generation of energy sector leaders.