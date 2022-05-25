Melbourne residents faces standstill after power outage in airport

After sudden outage of electricity at the Melbourne Airport, over thousands of residents who had planned on a journey by air, have faced a standstill, which has delayed their journey and prevented them from reaching their destination at supposed time.

Due to the sudden blackout at the Melbourne Airport, the passengers were said to have been thrown into chaos, in which the check-in and baggage services has been put to a standstill.

The unforseen blackout was also said to have made some travelers standing and stranded in the dark, as the power outage affected lights and computer systems across the airport terminals.

Speaking to the press, the spokesman of Jemena, an energy company across the east coast of Australia, confirmed the power outage in the airport, adding that it was during an installation and testing at a Keilor terminal, which resulted in the widespread blackout.

According to the management of the Melbourne Airport, through a tweet, apologized for the power disruption, as well as assure its passengers as well as residents of the community that investigation as to unravel the cause of the power disruption at its terminals would be conducted.

The management added that power has however been restored in the airport and check-in and baggage services have commenced, as well as appealed to the affected residents of the community to report any electrical outages on 131 626.

Meanwhile, during the power outage at the airport, neighboring communities including Aberfeldie, Airport West, Ascot Vale, Essendon, Flemington, Moonee Ponds, Niddrie and Strathmore were among the affected areas in the suburbs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

