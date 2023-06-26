Medical experts raise alarm against rising men fertility cases

After examining several reproductive cases affecting couples’ Infertility across Nigeria, medical experts have raised alarm over growing rate of men infertility, attributing it to high cases of married women inability to get pregnant.

Against the age long myth, the experts argued that no one should put couples’ infertility blame on the wife, saying many men now have fertility challenges.

They stated this during the 5th edition of Parah Fertility Conference, with the theme: “Navigating through Infertility in the 21st Century”, held in Lagos yesterday, which was organised by Parah Family Foundation.

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Lagos State University, Adeniyi Adewunmi, who was the lead speaker at the conference, as well as other fertility experts, raised alarm over the growing rate of infertility in men.

Professor Adewunmi, who is also a consultant at the Institute of Fertility Medicine, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), expressed worry over the increased cases of infertility in men, saying the apprehension emanates from his professional day-to-day experience and statistic review.

According to him, male infertility indicates a problem with a man’s reproductive system, which makes him unable to impregnate a female, adding that it was a misconception for people to always believe that the issue of infertility could only affect or be caused by a female.

“Research findings show that more men are suffering from infertility than ever. And some of its causes were as a result of smoking, alcohol intake, drugs, obesity, past or present testicular infections, exposure to environmental toxins, exposure of the testicles to excessive heat, hormonal disorders, testicular trauma and ejaculatory/erectile disorders, among others”, he said.

Another fertility expert, Dr. Olufemi Omololu, who is the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, also corroborated Professor Adewunmi’s position on the growing rate of infertility in men.

While the CMD of Lifeline Fertility Clinic, Dr. Kemi Ailoje charged intending couples to live life devoid of stress and anxiety in the course of their waiting to be blessed with a child, and advised them to be closer to God and have faith in Him, noting that there is nothing impossible for God to do.

Earlier in her welcome address, the conference’s convener, Dayo Odukoya, said the rate of infertility and causes were alarming, such that it required continued awareness to enable couples undergoing the challenge to speak out in time, and seek for solution early in marriage rather than leaving it late.

She sought for collaborations with government, agencies, hospitals and individuals to create more platforms where families undergoing infertility could be more comfortable to receive support, guidance and love on their journey to parenthood.

“We call on government to please pay attention to this category of people in our society and create more avenues to accommodate them in government hospitals, through awareness and preliminary fertility investigation. The month of June has been dedicated to creating awareness, showing love and empathising with those affected, we therefore urge us to do so for any family that is undergoing infertility”, she said.

The conference had in attendance dignitaries from not just the medical profession but others from the corporate world.

